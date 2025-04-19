Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Punjab Police recovered Rs 46.91 lakh in drug money and arrested five people, including a police constable posted in Ludhiana. This action is part of a large campaign launched by the Punjab Police to fight drug trafficking.

So far, the police have seized a total of 69 kg of heroin under this campaign.

According to Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, a total of five people have been arrested in the case. The case was registered on April 9, and the first accused, Satnam Singh, was arrested.

During the investigation, a man named Anil from Gurugram was identified as the kingpin of the racket. All the accused, including the police constable, were arrested later. Two notorious US-based smugglers, Joban Kaler and Gopi Chogawan, were found to be the masterminds behind the operation.

"We have arrested five people... A case was registered on April 9, and one Satnam Singh was arrested... We arrested five more people later on... A person from Gurugram, Anil, emerged as the kingpin of this Hawala racket... After the investigation, other accused were arrested, including a Punjab Police constable... Total recovery in the drug Hawala nexus is Rs 46 lakhs and 91 thousand. Two notorious US-based smugglers, Joban Kaler and Gopi Chogawan, were behind this. This money was going to go to Pakistan via Dubai... We have broken this cartel. We are still working on it...", Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told ANI.

Last week, the Border Security Force (BSF), acting on a tip-off from its Intelligence Unit, laid an ambush during the night in a border village in Amritsar district.

During the operation, two people involved in drug smuggling were caught. The BSF also recovered suspected drug money worth Rs 1,00,260 from them, according to an official statement. (ANI)

