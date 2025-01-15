Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) A Pakistan-backed drug trafficking cartel has been busted in Tarn Tarn district of Punjab with the arrest of a key person who was allegedly found in possession of 5 kg heroin, police said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Rashpal Singh, a resident of Bhai Ladhu village in Tarn Taran.

The accused was in direct contact with multiple Pakistan-based smugglers and had been receiving consignments of drugs from across the border, Yadav said.

The investigation revealed that the Pakistan-based smugglers were using drones to ferry drugs across the border, he added.

The DGP further said that investigations are ongoing to establish the backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Abhimanyu Rana said that acting on reliable information, a police team conducted an operation, apprehended Singh in the area of village Bhai Ladhu and recovered 5 kg of heroin from his possession.

The SSP added that efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to ascertain the total quantity of drugs purchased by the arrested individual so far.PTI CHS

