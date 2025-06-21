Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 21 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday successfully busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket, apprehending two key operatives, Lovepreet Singh and Balwinder Singh.

"In a major intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Rural Police busts a cross-border drug smuggling racket and apprehends two key operatives: Lovepreet Singh @ Love and Balwinder Singh @ Bobby," posted DGP Punjab Police on X.

The operation, led by the Punjab Police, highlights the state's commitment to combating narco-terrorism. The police operation was based on credible intelligence, leading to the arrest of the two suspects and the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin and arms.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused were in direct contact with a #Pakistan-based smuggler via #WhatsApp, indicating a strong cross-border nexus," added the post.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler via WhatsApp, indicating a strong cross-border nexus.The police recovered 6.15 kg of heroin, a PX5 pistol with four live cartridges, and Rs 10,000 in drug money. "Recovery: 6.15 Kg Heroin, 1 PX5 pistol (.30 bore) with 4 live cartridges, ₹10,000 drug money. An FIR has been registered at PS Lopoke. Further investigations are ongoing to trace forward and backward linkages," added the post.

"The Punjab Police remains resolute in its fight against narco-terrorism. We are committed to protecting our youth and society from the grip of drugs and the menace of illegal arms", it added. As the crackdown continues, this operation marks a critical victory in the state's battle against cross-border smuggling

Earlier, in May, the Amritsar Police also arrested three accused with 10.248 kilograms of heroin, exposing an international narco-trafficking network operating from Pakistan. The arrests were made under the Punjab government's ongoing anti-drug drive, which has been cracking down on narco syndicates across the state.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested three persons, Akashdeep Singh, Akashdeep alias Mota, and Sandeep Singh, the Punjab police said. The accused were found in possession of a huge heroin consignment weighing 10.248 kilograms.

The police registered an FIR against all three accused under the NDPS Act at Islamabad Police Station, and further investigation was initiated. Police officials said that the Punjab Police is working around the clock to eliminate drug mafias and break the dual narco routes operating through the border. (ANI)

