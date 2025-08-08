Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 8 (ANI): In a massive state-wide security and anti-drug crackdown ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police on Friday carried out coordinated checking operations at 151 railway stations across all 28 police districts.

The exercise was conducted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of heightened security measures ordered by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure peaceful celebrations.

The state-level Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and was closely monitored by Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla.

All Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) were directed to deploy heavy police presence at stations, supervised by officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank and above.

Thousands of passengers and individuals entering and exiting the railway premises were checked during the three-hour operation. As part of the crackdown, at least 72 suspicious persons were detained for questioning.

Parallelly, on Day 160 of the ongoing state-wide anti-drug campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh, Punjab Police carried out raids at 352 identified drug hotspots across the state, resulting in the arrest of 96 drug smugglers. A total of 59 FIRs were registered during the day's operations, taking the overall tally of arrests under the drive to 25,149 since its launch.

The raids led to the recovery of 1.2 kilograms of heroin, 1.1 kilograms of opium, 12,627 intoxicant pills, and Rs 2.3 lakh in drug-related cash. The Special DGP said that over 232 police teams supervised by 106 gazetted officers conducted these searches and checked at least 375 individuals found at or near suspicious locations.

As part of the state's ongoing efforts toward rehabilitation and de-addiction, Punjab Police also convinced 53 drug-affected individuals to undergo formal de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment on the same day.

Officials reiterated that the dual strategy of security enhancement and continued crackdown on narcotics would remain in force throughout the run-up to Independence Day, aiming to ensure both public safety and the eradication of drug networks in Punjab. (ANI)

