Bengaluru, August 8: Can a harmless anime series take a person's life? In a shocking incident, a Class 7 student died by suicide in Bengaluru after binge-watching the popular Japanese web series "Death Note", as suspected by police. The tragic event took place on the night of August 3 in the CK Achukattu area, prompting an immediate police investigation.

Preliminary findings revealed the boy was an avid viewer of the series and had even drawn a character from the show in his room. As reported by News18, the boy’s parents stated that he showed no signs of distress at school or home, leaving them baffled by his sudden decision. Investigators are examining his mobile phone and other belongings to better understand any external factors that may have influenced his mindset. Bengaluru Shocker: PG Owner Allegedly Rapes College Student Just 10 Days After She Moves In, Arrested.

The police have not ruled out other causes but are focusing on the possible impact of the web series due to the drawings found in his room. The popular anime, "Death Note," centres on a high school student who gains the supernatural power to kill people by writing their names in a special notebook. The dark themes and complex moral dilemmas portrayed in the series have raised concerns among mental health experts about its influence on young viewers. Bengaluru Shocker: 22-Year-Old Nurse Ends Life After Harassment Over Private Photos by Friend’s Father.

Authorities are now exploring whether the boy’s fascination with the show contributed to his tragic actions. Meanwhile, school officials and local child welfare groups have urged parents and educators to be vigilant about the content children consume online.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).