Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday recovered six .32 bore pistols from three accused, taking the total number of firearms seized in the case to eight. The pistols were recovered from Mankaran Singh Deol, Simranjit Singh, and Jaiveer Singh, who are reportedly close associates of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

An 'X' post from Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Acting swiftly on the forward-backward linkages, #Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recover 6 more pistols (.32 bore) from Mankaran Singh Deol, Simranjit Singh, and Jaiveer Singh -- taking the total recoveries in the case to 8 pistols (.32 bore). Earlier 2 pistols were recovered."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three accused had received the consignment from Madhya Pradesh. "Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are close associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and received the consignment from #MadhyaPradesh," the post on X read.

The accused were involved in supplying weapons to criminal gangs. An FIR has been registered against them at the Rama Mandi police station.

"They were involved in supplying weapons to criminal gangs. FIR has been registered at PS Rama Mandi and further investigations are ongoing to trace the forward and backward linkages," the post stated.

Earlier, on October 23, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Hoshiarpur Police, apprehended Krishan Gopal, a resident of Village Baincha in Hoshiarpur, along with his son Keshav, in connection with the targeted shooting that took place at a Jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur.

Police teams have recovered a .32 calibre pistol along with live cartridges from their possession and also impounded their motorcycle, according to a release.DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested duo were involved in a targeted shooting at Ganpati Jewellers, Hoshiarpur, which took place on October 18, 2025. He said two assailants on motorcycles opened fire on the premises. Following the attack, the shop owner received a threatening call from an unknown foreign number, demanding Rs 20 lakh in extortion, he added. (ANI)

