Bengaluru, October 28: A student enrolled in a reputed private college and working as a Blinkit delivery staffer has been arrested on charges of misbehaving with a Brazilian model in the R.T. Nagar police station limits, Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Kiran Rao Pawar, has been arrested by the police on charges of sexual harassment.

Karthik, the owner of the firm where the victim worked, lodged a police complaint in this regard. Considering the seriousness of the case, the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused. The complaint was lodged on October 25, while the incident occurred on October 17. According to the FIR, the victim had not revealed the traumatic experience earlier due to fear. Bengaluru Shocker: Teenager Accuses KYSA Secretary and Yoga Instructor of Sexual Harassment During 2023 Thailand Trip; FIR Lodged.

The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident. As per the FIR, the victim, a Brazilian national, was provided accommodation by the firm in an apartment in R.T. Nagar, Bengaluru. Two other models also stayed with her. On October 17, the victim’s friend ordered food through the Blinkit app, and at about 3.20 p.m., the accused delivery staffer arrived at their flat to deliver the order. The victim went to receive the food.

According to the FIR, the accused behaved inappropriately with the Brazilian woman and offensively touched her. The victim pushed him away, rushed inside the flat, and locked the door. However, she did not immediately share the incident with her friends. Later, the victim and the two other women, both foreign nationals, informed the complainant about the incident. The complainant verified the CCTV footage and confirmed the assault, following which he lodged a complaint with the police. Actor-Director Hemanth Kumar Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Bengaluru; Complainant Claims He Spiked Her Drink and Blackmailed Her With Private Videos.

Earlier, Basaveshwarnagar Police arrested a Zepto delivery executive for allegedly assaulting a customer over providing a "wrong address" for delivery. After a video of the executive allegedly assaulting the customer went viral, police tracked down the accused, Vishnuvardhan, a resident of Vijayanagar, arrested him and let him go on station bail. The accused studied in class 12 and worked as a delivery executive in his free time. The complaint in this regard was filed on May 21.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

