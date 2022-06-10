Moga (Punjab), Jun 10 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday arrested three suspected drug smugglers here and seized two kilogram heroin from them.

They were identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Kala, and Sukhchain Singh, alias Sonu, both residents of Daulewala, and Satnam Singh, alias Sonu, of Kapurthala.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022: Congress and BJP Balance Each Other Out in Rajasthan and Karnataka, 41 Candidates Win Unopposed; Here's Full List of Winners.

The police have also seized a car from the accused, they said.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said the arrests were made following a tip-off.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: India to Provide $55 Million LOC to Sri Lanka for Procurement of Urea.

The accused were travelling in a car which was stopped at a checkpoint in Baghapurana town, the police said.

Further investigations are on and more seizures and arrests are expected to be made soon, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)