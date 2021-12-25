Chandigarh [India], December 25 (ANI): Around 22 farmer unions have formed a new political party named 'Samyukt Samaj Morcha' which will make its electoral debut in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that there is a need to change the system and we want to appeal to people to support this morcha.

"A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' is formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. 22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha," said Rajewal.

Earlier, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni had also announced the launch of his new party, 'Sanyukt Sangharsh Party'. He had alleged that the policymakers are promoting capitalism, hence, he is forming a new party to help the common people and the poor.

On November 2, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

