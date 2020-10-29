Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Ten more deaths due to COVID-19 in Punjab pushed the related toll to 4,168 while 468 fresh cases brought the infection tally to 1,32,727 on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

Two fresh fatalities each were reported from Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur and one each from Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Mansa and Patiala, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 4,266 in the state, it said.

The places which reported fresh COVID-19 cases included Jalandhar (67), Bathinda (66) and Ludhiana (50), according to the bulletin.

The state's COVID-19 recovery count reached 1,24,293 on Thursday with 427 more people getting discharged after recovering from the infection.

Twenty-one critical patients are on ventilator support while 102 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 25,61,105 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

