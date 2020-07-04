Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 4 (ANI): Punjab on Saturday reported 172 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,109, an official said.

According to the state health department, the state has witnessed 162 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has issued an advisory for all inbound persons travelling to the state, which will be applicable from July 7.

"In accordance with the advisory, any person whether major or minor coming to Punjab via any mode - road, rail or air - shall henceforth, and till further orders, would be medically screened when he/she enters Punjab and will be required to e-register himself/herself through any of the following means before starting his/her journey to Punjab," read a statement by Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

