SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): SAS Nagar police in Punjab have dismantled an illegal weapon smuggling module, arresting four individuals and seizing five pistols, two vehicles, and Rs 2 lakh in cash, the Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Danveer, Bunty, Sikander Sheikh, and Krishan Kumar alias Happy Gujjar, were allegedly part of a network supplying arms across multiple states.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Family Ahead of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Celebrations in Gujarat Tomorrow (See Pic).

"Preliminary investigation reveals that prime accused Danveer, an associate of the Papla Gujjar gang active in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, along with Bunty, came to deliver weapons to Happy Gujjar and Sikander Sheikh," DGP Yadav posted on X.

An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Kharar Police Station, and further investigations are underway to trace the module's wider linkages and dismantle the network completely, the DGP added.

Also Read | 'Dubai Built by Biharis but Bihar Is Still Jobless; PM Narendra Modi Too Afraid to Bring Change', Alleges Rahul Gandhi at Sheikhpura Rally.

"Punjab Police remains committed to eliminating organised criminal syndicates and ensuring the safety and security of citizens," DGP Yadav said.

Earlier, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday recovered six .32 bore pistols from three accused, taking the total number of firearms seized in the case to eight. The pistols were recovered from Mankaran Singh Deol, Simranjit Singh, and Jaiveer Singh, who are reportedly close associates of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

In an X post, the Punjab DGP said, "Acting swiftly on the forward-backward linkages, #Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recover 6 more pistols (.32 bore) from Mankaran Singh Deol, Simranjit Singh, and Jaiveer Singh -- taking the total recoveries in the case to 8 pistols (.32 bore). Earlier 2 pistols were recovered."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three accused had received the consignment from Madhya Pradesh.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are close associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and received the consignment from #MadhyaPradesh," the post on X read.

The accused were involved in supplying weapons to criminal gangs. An FIR has been registered against them at the Rama Mandi police station. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)