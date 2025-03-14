Moga (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): Protests erupted by Shiv Sena workers in Moga on Friday after the party leader Manga Ram was shot dead in a firing incident on March 13.

Moga Superintendent of Police (SP) Bal Krishnan Singla said that the District Commissioner has assured protestors of all possible help.

Further, he stated that a member of the family would also be given a job under the DC quota and assured that the accused would be caught soon.

Speaking to ANI, Singla said "DC Office has assured the protestors of all possible help. To help the family, a member of the family will be given a job under the DC quota. The accused will be caught soon."

Earlier in the day, the SP had said that the police had included the names of the accused in the FIR based on the statement of the victim's wife.

A saloon owner and a child were also injured during the incident.

"Manga Ram, a Shiv Sena leader from Moga, has been killed in a firing incident that took place last night. We have registered an FIR based on his wife's statement. There are a total of six accused named in the FIR. Further investigation is underway. A saloon owner and a child have also been injured," Moga SP said to ANI on Friday.

Furthermore, he revealed that the firing first took place at the saloon, after which the accused started to chase Manga Ram. They fired shots at the Shiv Sena leader, due to which he was killed, and a further investigation into the matter is underway.

"First, the firing took place in a saloon, injuring one person. Then they started chasing Manga Ram while firing. They fired shots on the street near the stadium, killing Manga Ram. Further investigation is underway. A total of four to five shots were fired," he added.

The Punjab Police have intensified their battle to remove crime from the state in the past few months. Earlier, in a combined operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Faridkot Police apprehended Manpreet Singh alias Manni, an operative linked to foreign-based gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patyal and the Davinder Bambiha gang, following a brief exchange of fire in Faridkot on Friday.

Manpreet Singh, a key accused in the recent murder at Village Kapura in Moga on February 19 and a firing incident at Raja Dhabha in Jagraon on February 26, was injured during the encounter. To escape the arrest, Manni opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He has been admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Three individuals, including Manpreet and two accomplices who provided him shelter, have been arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

