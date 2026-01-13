Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) [India], January 13 (ANI): Tight security arrangements are in place for the Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, the Punjab Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Tuesday.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla reviewed the security arrangements in Sri Muktsar Sahib ahead of the Maghi Mela.

According to the PRO, 6,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure comprehensive security. The city has been divided into seven sectors, and aerial surveillance is said to be conducted using drones. The state police have also urged citizens to report any suspicious activity or important information immediately to the police helpline.

According to the Ministry of Tourism's official website, Maghi Mela is held in Muktsar, Punjab, every year in January or in the month of Magh, according to the Nanakshahi calendar. The Nanakshahi calendar was designed by Sikh scholar Pal Singh Purewal to replace the Bikrami calendar and to determine the dates of Gurpurab and other festivals.

According to the official website of Sri Muktsar Sahib, a major gathering takes place every year on the occasion of Maghi Mela, celebrated the day after Lohri in January, when a fair is organised to commemorate the valour of 40 Muktas. The Muktas are known to have sacrificed their lives in the Battle of Khidrana, which pitted the Mughal army against the 10th Guru, "Guru Gobind Singh Ji". Pilgrims take a bath in the sacred tank on the occasion. The whole town wears a festive look during the Mela.

"A big cattle fair is held at the village of Lambi Dhab on the occasion of Maghi Mela. The good breed horses, for which Sri Muktsar Sahib is famous throughout Punjab, are showcased at the fair.", said the official website. (ANI)

