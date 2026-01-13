New Delhi, January 13: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, and expressed her gratitude towards the farmers. In a post on X, President Murmu said, "Heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. These festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity."

"On this occasion, we also express our gratitude towards nature. Through these festivals, we convey our thanks to the farmer benefactors. My best wishes are that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives," she added. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History and Top Wishes To Share.

देश-विदेश में रहने वाले सभी भारतीयों को लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रांति, पोंगल और माघ बिहु की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ये पर्व भारत की समृद्ध कृषि परंपराओं तथा राष्ट्रीय एकता के प्रतीक हैं। इस अवसर पर हम प्रकृति के प्रति कृतज्ञता भी व्यक्त करते हैं। इन त्योहारों के माध्यम से हम अन्नदाता किसानों… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2026

Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu are the harvest festivals of India and showcase the richness of the traditions. Through these festivals, people celebrate nature, cultural diversity and community harmony.

These festivals are rooted in farming culture and also signify seasonal change. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and extended Lohri greetings to the countrymen.

"Heartfelt greetings on the festival of 'Lohri', a symbol of enthusiasm, zeal, and new energy. May this festival be a means of happiness and prosperity for all," Shah posted on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, extending best wishes, said, "Festive greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lohri and Bhogi. May the festivals fill everyone's lives with happiness, harmony and prosperity." Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to X and extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the festival of Lohri.

"Lohri is a symbol of our rich cultural tradition, which strengthens the spirit of coexistence, collective joy, and mutual harmony. This auspicious sign of the Sun's northward journey and the arrival of new harvests is a sacred opportunity to express gratitude to our farmers for their hard work and dedication," she said. "In the witness of the sacred fire, let us renounce negativities and embrace the values of goodwill, harmony, and cooperation. May this sacred light illuminate every family in Delhi with happiness, prosperity, and good health," CM Gupta added.

