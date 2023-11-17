An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, Saroop Singh Pal, was fatally shot on Thursday night, November 17, in Amritsar. The motive behind the murder is currently believed to be personal enmity, with authorities ruling out any political involvement. Details surrounding the incident are pending further investigation. Sucha Singh, DSP Amritsar Rural, clarified that the incident lacks a political angle, emphasising it as a result of a personal dispute. In response, police teams have been mobilised to apprehend the assailant responsible for the heinous act. Punjab: Car Stunt Goes Wrong, Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into Divider on Nawanshahr-Phagwara Highway (Horrific Accident Video).

Assistant Sub-Inspector Shot Dead in Amritsar (Viewers Discretion Advised)

VIDEO | An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab was shot dead in Amritsar on Thursday night. More details are awaited. (Note: Visuals blurred; viewer discretion is advised) pic.twitter.com/gkbIeFOgkN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023

Police Suspects Personal Enmity

#WATCH | On the murder of Punjab Police ASI Saroop Singh Pal in Amritsar, DSP Amritsar Rural, Sucha Singh says, "There is no political angle to this incident. It is a matter of personal enmity. Police parties have been dispatched to arrest the accused." pic.twitter.com/gKtPGe3za0 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

