An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police, Saroop Singh Pal, was fatally shot on Thursday night, November 17, in Amritsar. The motive behind the murder is currently believed to be personal enmity, with authorities ruling out any political involvement. Details surrounding the incident are pending further investigation. Sucha Singh, DSP Amritsar Rural, clarified that the incident lacks a political angle, emphasising it as a result of a personal dispute. In response, police teams have been mobilised to apprehend the assailant responsible for the heinous act. Punjab: Car Stunt Goes Wrong, Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into Divider on Nawanshahr-Phagwara Highway (Horrific Accident Video).

Assistant Sub-Inspector Shot Dead in Amritsar (Viewers Discretion Advised)

 Police Suspects Personal Enmity

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)