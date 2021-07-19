Sonbhadra, Jul 18 (PTI) Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday distributed ration kits to 62 children here, who lost their parents and guardians in the first and second waves of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

The Union minister adopted Sonbhadra when he became a union minister in 2017. He said he visited the place “frequently”.

"This time, it was to meet the children, whose parents died in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Puri said, adding they should be helped at every level including with their education.

The children, who lost both their parents, were given a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each while those who lost one of them received Rs 5,000, the official said, adding every beneficiary was provided with a ration kit of 15 kg.

