India News | Puri Failed Diplomat, Parrots Statements from PMO: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, labelling him a "failed diplomat" and a "failed minister" who merely "parrots" statements from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Tagore's attack followed the Union Minister's earlier dismissal of Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's "triple jhatka" remark on Indian foreign policy and diplomacy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's telephone conversation. The minister noted that such remarks come from a party whose lies are routinely exposed.

Also Read | Air India To Cut International Wide-Body Flights by 15% Until Mid-July, Decision Taken After AI 171 Crash in Ahmedabad.

"You have to see that these statements are coming from a political party whose lies are exposed daily," the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas stated.

Tagore criticised Puri, asserting that his role was limited to being a spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Pune Accident: 7 People Killed in Road Accident in Maharashtra.

"We all know that Mr Puri is a failed diplomat, and now he is a failed minister. We all know that he is only fit to be the spokesperson for the BJP, who repeatedly parrots statements from the PMO. Hardeep Puri must understand that the Congress party has made sacrifices for this country, has governed this country, and knows what is good for the nation," Tagore stated.

Earlier today, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised India's foreign policy, calling it a "triple jhatka".

He pointed to Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir being invited for a special lunch with US President Trump, despite his alleged links to the Pahalgam terror attacks. He also highlighted US Central Command Head General Michael Kurilla's praise of Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner", contrasting it with India's view of Pakistan as a "phenomenal perpetrator".

He further claimed President Trump has repeatedly claimed to mediate between India and Pakistan and demanded transparency to address Parliament directly about the 35-minute phone call between PM Modi and Trump. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)