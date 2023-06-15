Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): A delegation of Uttarakhand Congress under the leadership of state party president Karan Mahara on Wednesday met state DGP Ashok Kumar over the incident in Purola amid communal tensions in the state.

Congress disciplinary committee President Navprabhat was also present in the meeting.

Also Read | Tiger Reserves in Rajasthan to To Remain Closed for One Day in a Week From July 1.

Expressing concern to incidents in Purola and other places in the state, the congress delegation demanded strict action.

Former minister and chairman of the Congress Disciplinary Committee, Navprabhat said that delegation discussed the overall situation in the Purola case with DGP Ashok Kumar.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm Reaches 330 KM South of Karachi, Gas Supplies to Industries Suspended.

"Congress is against every criminal and is with the police to protect the general public. Permission has not been given for the mahapanchayat. They have also imposed section 144 there, but the police administration should take action against the people who have created this situation there," he said.

Earlier today the Uttarkashi district administration in Uttarakhand imposed Section 144 in Purola which witnessed communal tensions over an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl last month.

The district administration has also refused permission to hold mahapanchayat in Purola.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Rohilla said that Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Purola, a hill station in the district.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) authorises the authorities to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

In this regard, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that no one will be allowed to disturb law and order in the state.

The Uttarkashi town had witnessed tensions over an alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl by two men, including one from the minority community, last month. Both men were arrested by police authorities.

Also, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea to prevent 'Mahapanchayat' proposed to be held in Purola Town of Uttarakhand on June 15 amid rising communal tensions in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)