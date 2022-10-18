New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Delhi's Public Works Department officials on Tuesday said the construction work of the Ashram flyover extension project will be completed within the given deadline.

They said the construction work is in progress despite complex work conditions.

The six-lane flyover will end traffic bottlenecks at Ashram Chowk, a major intersection of Ring Road and Mathura Road. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

"We are carrying out construction activities amid heavy traffic on the arterial Ring Road. Traffic cannot be shut here completely so the pace might have slowed down a bit still we are on course," a PWD official told PTI.

"Despite all these complications we are trying to complete the construction activities by the end of November. There is no change in the deadline of the project," a PWD official told PTI.

In August this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the construction site and said the flyover will be completed by November 2022. Earlier, the deadline to build the flyover was September this year.

The flyover will be integrated with the existing Ashram flyover and will end near Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

After the completion of this flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to the southern part of the city will be freed from cumbersome traffic jams.

The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway, making vehicular movement smoother.

The total cost of the six-lane flyover is Rs 128.25 crore. Three lanes of the ramp will be for traffic going from south Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan and DND, while the remaining three will be for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi.

