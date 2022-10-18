Nagpur, October 18: A man who was grazing goats in the Panhodi village under Nagbhid forest range of the tehsil was attacked by a tiger and killed. The incident took place at around 9.30 am on Monday when the man had taken his cattle into the jungle for grazing in compartment No. 669 under the Machali beat, reported TOI.

Satyavan Meshram (65), a resident of Panhodi village in Nagbhed tehsil, went to the forest with his goat. At around 9:30 am, the tiger, which was searching for prey in the bush, pounced on Satyavan and got stuck in its jaws and took his life on sight. The incident was reported to the forest department. The forest department reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An immediate assistance of Rs 25000 has been provided to the wife of the deceased by the government. Video: Man-Eater Tiger Kills Minor Girl, Continues Hunt in Residential Areas of Bihar’s Bagaha

This is 27th human kill in the district in predator attacks this year. Out of these, 22 persons have been killed in tiger attacks, while five others have fallen prey to leopards. Maharashtra: 'Conflict Tiger' That Killed 13 Persons in Past 10 Months Captured in Gadchiroli

Officials from Bramhapuri forest division ratified the human kill in the tiger attack. They claimed that people residing in nearby villages have been warned of tiger movement in the area and called upon to take precautionary measures while going into the fields or the forest. Camera traps have been installed and patrolling of forest staff has been intensified.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).