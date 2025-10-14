Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 (ANI): Qatar Airways Flight QR816, en-route from Doha to Hong Kong, made a precautionary emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Tuesday after a technical issue was reported on the aircraft.

The flight landed at the airport at around 2.32 pm, and all passengers are safe and unharmed.

Also Read | 'Shakes the Conscience of Our Society and System': Rahul Gandhi Questions 'Injustice' in Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Death Case.

A full emergency was declared at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, after a technical issue was reported on the aircraft, said Ahmedabad Airport spokesperson in an official statement.

The airport authorities said that the emergency alert was issued at 2.12 pm to ensure the aircraft could land safely. The plane safely landed at the airport, and the emergency status was lifted six minutes later at 2.38 pm. Airport operations continued smoothly throughout the incident, with no disruption to other flights.

Also Read | Sandeep Lathar, Investigating Officer in Y Puran Kumar Death Case, Dies by Suicide in Rohtak; Leaves Behind 3-Page Note (Watch Video).

The statement reads, "Due to a technical issue on an aircraft en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG), full emergency was declared on 14 October 2025 at 14:12 hrs at Ahmedabad Airport to enable the aircraft to land. The aircraft landed safely at 14:32 hrs, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 14:38 hrs. Airport operations remained unaffected. SVPIA is committed to safe operations and the safety of passengers and staff."

According to the sources, technical checks are currently being carried out to assess the condition of the aircraft. If it is deemed fit to continue, the same aircraft will proceed with the journey to Hong Kong. Otherwise, the Qatar Airways will arrange an alternate aircraft to ensure passengers can continue their travel with minimal delay. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)