India News | Quarantine Facility Available for 15 Lakh People: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said that so far the state has made arrangements for quarantine facility for 15 lakh people and to further tackle the increasing COVID-19 cases over one lakh COVID-19 beds have been added.

"The state government has arranged over one lakh COVID-19 beds. Beds on Level one have oxygen, on Level-2 there are both ventilators and oxygen, while Level-3 has oxygen, ventilator and ICU. Till now the Uttar Pradesh government has arranged a quarantine facility for 15 lakh people," Sharma told ANI.

He stated that at present, there are 30 testing labs functioning in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state is following guidelines issued by the central government on re-opening of public spaces.

"Uttar Pradesh is following the same guidelines as stated by the Central government. If someone is coming to a temple, then they will have to leave their footwear in their car and will not be allowed to touch the idol. In addition to this, songs will be played but there will be no gathering and sweets will not be distributed with hands," he said.

"In masjid, people are advised to avoid hugging each other and shaking hands. So wearing masks, thermal scanning is common things that people are supposed to follow in public places. Children and aged people are advised to not venture into restaurants," he added.

The state government has set up a 14-day quarantine facility following the re-opening of public spaces.

"There should be a distance of at least six feet between people in restaurants, masks mandatory, thermal screening is compulsory. If by any chance people are infected with the virus, then we have set up 14-days quarantine," he added.

Except in the containment zones, all other areas will be allowed to open malls, restaurants. "Hotels are allowed to open with 50 pre cent occupancy, there should be no buffet system," Deputy CM added. (ANI)

