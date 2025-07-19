Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A Cluster Level Quiz Competition 2025, organised by Army Public School (APS) Bhopal, was held at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) campus in Bhopal on Friday (July 18) bringing together students from six Army Public Schools across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The event was hosted by the Quizzers' Club MANIT, with participating teams representing Army Public School (APS) Bhopal, Jhansi, Sagar, Babina, Gwalior, and Kamptee. Students from the Quizzers' Club curated the quiz content, designed interactive rounds, and took on the role of quizmasters, adding a vibrant, collegiate atmosphere to the competition.

The quiz featured rounds covering a wide range of topics, including the Indian Army, current affairs, science, literature, sports, and prominent Indian personalities.

Colonel AK Sugandhi, officiating chairman of Army Public School Bhopal, attended the event as the chief guest and praised the professionalism of the organising team. He also appreciated the enthusiastic involvement of MANIT students in making the event a success.

In a tightly contested finale, APS Bhopal clinched the first position, while APS Sagar secured the runner-up title. The event concluded on a high note, celebrating knowledge, teamwork, and spirited competition among young learners.

The Quizzers' Club of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (QCM) is the official quizzing club of NIT Bhopal. It is a location where students from all walks of life assemble to exhibit their wit, wisdom, and fervour for learning. This club serves as a beacon of light, encouraging young minds to delve deeper and learn in a world where knowledge is power and curiosity is the fuel that propels progress. Its irrepressible enthusiasm and thriving community, which have spread to numerous other institutions, including IITs and IIMs, are what truly set QCM apart. (ANI)

