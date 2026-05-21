India News | Qurbani is 1400-year-old Tradition and Will Continue, Asserts AJUP Chief Humayun Kabir on West Bengal Animal Slaughter Rules

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir on Wednesday openly challenged the West Bengal government's recent public notice issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, asserting that the community will continue to perform ritual sacrifices despite regulatory directives.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Kabir claimed that while the government holds the authority to formulate rules regarding the consumption of beef, it cannot intervene in the religious tradition of 'Qurbani' (ritual sacrifice).

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"The government can make a rule asking Muslims not to eat beef, but ritual sacrifice (qurbani) will continue. We won't listen to any objections," Kabir said.

The AJUP chief further emphasised that the practice holds significant religious weight and has been observed for over a millennium.

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"It's a tradition that has been going on for 1400 years and will continue as long as the world exists," he added.

Supporting this stance, Furfura Sharif Pirzada Toha Siddiqui raised questions regarding the perceived double standards in current beef-related policies, highlighting the contrast between domestic restrictions and international trade.

"What the law says needs to be followed. But the law should be the same for everyone. No cow slaughter? Okay, we will accept that. But in India, beef is at number two [referring to exports]. A common man offers a sacrifice, that's not allowed. And slaughtering the cows of the country and sending them abroad is permissible? Is that okay?" Siddiqui questioned.

He even argued for a uniform national policy rather than fragmented state-level regulations.

"What is the law? Look at every place and other states in India, beef is sold there. So what is it? It's allowed there, but not here? The law should be one for India."

On the contrary, former plaintiff in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari, on Thursday called upon the Muslim community to respect cows, suggesting that the central government accord national animal status to the bovine.

Speaking to ANI, Ansari emphasised the cultural and religious significance of the cow in India, noting that the sentiments of the majority community must be honoured.

"We are Indian Muslims, and the cow is called 'Gaumata', and Muslims should respect cows. The government should declare it the national animal," Ansari said.

He strongly advocated for a complete halt to the practice of cow slaughter, asserting that such acts are often used by certain elements to create communal discord and malign the Muslim community.

"The cow should not be sacrificed (kurbaani) at all. It is worshipped in Hinduism. People should respect the cow... If Hindus respect it, then cow sacrifice should not be allowed at all," he added.

Highlighting the health and religious aspects of the issue, the former plaintiff maintained that Islamic traditions do not promote the consumption of beef, pointing out the medicinal value associated with cow products.

"Cow milk is beneficial and medicinal. Eating cow meat is forbidden. Our religion, Islam, already prohibits this. However, some people do all this to defame Muslims in our country. They should respect cows and honour them," Ansari stated.

A day earlier, a similar appeal was made by Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi, the Imam of Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata, urging the Muslims to refrain from cow sacrifice and stop consuming beef to protect social harmony and respect the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. He also backed the demand for according the cow the status of "national animal." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)