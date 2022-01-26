JK Police's ASI Babu Ram's widow Rina Rani and son Manik received the award from President Kovind. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra to Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Republic Day parade.

Babu Ram's widow Rina Rani and son Manik received the award from President Kovind.

ASI Babu Ram killed three terrorists during an operation in Srinagar on August 29, 2020. He displayed valour and exemplary raw courage in engaging and eliminating terrorists and died for the country.

President Kovind approved the top gallantry award for ASI Ram, who was from the Special Operations Group of JKP, on the eve of Independence Day last year.

The Ashok Chakra is India's highest peacetime military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.

It is the peacetime equivalent of the "Param Vir Chakra" and is awarded for the most conspicuous bravery or some daring or prominent valour or self-sacrifice other than in the face of the enemy.

The decoration is either awarded to military or civilian personnel.

President Kovind has approved 384 gallantry awards and other military decorations for security forces personnel, including 12 Shaurya Chakras for soldiers who demonstrated exceptional courage during operations, the government said in a statement. (ANI)

