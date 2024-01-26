New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan's tableau in the 75th Republic Day parade here was a rich depiction of the desert state's mesmerising cultural traditions, striking handicrafts and world-famous tourism destinations.

Themed on "Viksit Bharat Main – Padharo Mahare Desh...Rajasthan", the tableau sought to promote the state's tourism potential, with the "ghoomar" dance form representation adorning the front and the rear featuring a decorated camel icon.

Also Read | Pallavaram DMK MLA E. Karunanithi’s Son, Daughter-in-Law Arrested for Torturing Dalit Domestic Help.

The tableau was a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries, nurtured along with the festive culture of Rajasthan, giving a beautiful glimpse of the cultural and architectural legacy.

A beautiful statue of Meera Bai, a symbol of devotion and power, was displayed in the rear end of the tableau.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Army’s Sikh Regiment, Kumaon Regiment March Down Kartavya Path (Watch Video).

The tableau had models of two camels adorned with 'Gorband', depicting the legacy of the 'Camel Utsav' held every year in Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)