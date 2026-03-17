New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday delivered a significant speech in Parliament titled "I Do Not Oppose, I Rise to Propose," where he outlined 3 practical reforms to support common citizens.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader called for a more "humane" financial system, specifically targeting tax disparities for married couples, the protection of soldiers' pensions, and the removal of burdensome banking penalties that affect low-income earners.

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In a post on X, Raghav Chadha said, "Today in Parliament, I delivered a speech titled 'I Do Not Oppose, I Rise to Propose.' In Parliament today, I spoke about three everyday anxieties of ordinary Indians and proposed practical reforms.

Allow the optional Joint Filing of Income Tax Returns so married couples with uneven incomes are not penalised.

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Restore Full Income Tax Exemption on Disability Pensions for all wounded soldiers, not only those invalided out of service.

End penalty charges on bank accounts for not maintaining a minimum account balance. I rose to propose solutions that make the system fairer, more humane and more just."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha urged the government to expand the Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative to all airports across the country and relocate the outlets inside the departure areas to make affordable food accessible to air travellers.

In a post on X, Chadha said he raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and welcomed the government's move to introduce Udaan Yatri Cafes aimed at providing low-cost food and beverages at airports.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department has asked taxpayers to ignore certain email communications sent under the Advance Tax e-Campaign for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 after reports that some of them contained inaccurate information about "significant transactions."

"In a clarification posted by Income Tax India through its official account on X, the department said, "It has been reported that certain taxpayers have received emails containing inaccurate details regarding 'significant transactions' undertaken by them as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27 (Financial Year 2025-26)."

The department acknowledged the issue and apologised for the inconvenience caused to taxpayers.

On the other hand, pensioners from across the country staged a three-day protest at Jantar Mantar from March 9 to March 11, demanding an increase in the minimum pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS-95).

The protest was called by the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee and will coincide with the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The agitation will be led by the committee's National President, Commander Ashok Raut.

According to the committee, nearly 81 lakh pensioners across India depend on the EPS-95 scheme administered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Despite contributing to the pension fund for nearly 30-35 years during their service, the average monthly pension under the scheme remains around ₹1,171.

The committee said pensioners from central and state government public sector undertakings, cooperative institutions, private sector establishments, mills and media organisations have been raising their demands for several years under the banner of the NAC. (ANI)

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