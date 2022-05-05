Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Beating all odds, the daughter of a vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has cleared the recruitment examination of the civil judge exam.

Speaking to ANI, Judge Ankita Nagar said, "I wanted to become a doctor but medical studies cost much more so I began to prepare for civil judge examination instead. I did most of my studies on a government scholarship."

Ankita used to help his father sell vegetables to make both ends meet after finishing her studies. "Got a lot of time to study during the lockdown. I studied online on YouTube. Although I received a scholarship from the government, there was financial trouble," she added.

"To those children who do not study despite the privilege, I would like them to focus on their goal. There was a financial crisis to fill the form during and after the lockdown but I managed. Many people said, get married, but my parents asked me to concentrate on my studies," she said.

Ankita secured 5th rank in the SC category of the Civil Judge exam.

Ankita's father Ashok Nagar is a vegetable vendor in Musakhedi area of the city. "We wanted to give our daughter a fair chance in life. We compromised a lot in the past six years for her education. She studied without any privilege and cleared the exam. We are proud of her. No one should force their daughters to marry but rather get them educated," said her parents.

Ankita's father Ashok Nagar, while speaking to ANI, said his family struggled a lot and saved money for her daughter's education.

"We have no words to express our happiness. We struggled a lot and didn't have much money but still saved little money and taught our daughter Ankita," he said.

"People differentiate between son and daughter. I would ask them not to do it. A daughter is better than a son. Today everyone is coming to congratulate me. I have three children, one son has done MBA, the youngest daughter is married, and the middle daughter Ankita studied and became a judge. Girls should also get educated," added Ashok.

Laxmi Nagar, Ankita's mother said, "Our family runs only by selling vegetables, we used to keep the money for the daughter's education. The last 5-6 years were very difficult for our family. I have given equal importance to my sons and daughters and educated them." (ANI)

