Lucknow, May 5: Moving a step closer towards realising the dream of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of developing ‘smart villages', the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered to provide reliable internet connectivity in all the village secretatiats of the state. In addition to it, villagers will also be able to connect with free Wi-Fi within a 50-metre radius of the Village Secretariats.

To uplift the living standard of villagers and help them achieve their full potential, the government has ordered to provide reliable internet connectivity in the villages. "To promote the new economic activities of the state and central governments, good internet connectivity in the villages is very important," said Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

Passing the order to provide reliable internet connectivity in all the villages, Singh said, "CM Yogi's vision is to convert the Gram Panchayats of the state into smart villages. The process of converting 58,189 Gram Panchayats into the Village Secretariat is already underway."

"We are also working towards ensuring that the people of villages do not have to visit multiple government departments to obtain different documents and records. They will be able to get all the documents and records from Village Secretariat with the help of Panchayat Sahayak and Common Service Centre (CSC)," he added.