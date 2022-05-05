Mumbai, May 5: A fire broke out at a shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday. A total of six fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.

Fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries reported yet, informed Mumbai Fire Brigade. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at a Shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road, No Casualty Reported.

Further details are awaited.

