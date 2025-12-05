New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing visit of Russian President Putin, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sparked a political row after claiming that the Centre advises visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet LoP, arguing that this breaks an old tradition and reflects the government's "insecurity."

However, Government sources rejected the charge, saying it is the visiting delegation, not the Modi government, that decides meetings outside official events, and noted that several foreign leaders have met the LoP since June 2024. BJP MP Sambit Patra also called the remarks "inappropriate" and "factually incorrect."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin, Says Its Teachings Inspire Millions (See Pic).

While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Congress MP said, "This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time."

"We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity," he added.

Also Read | Israel Cleared to Participate in Eurovision Song Contest.

Meanwhile, Government sources confirmed that it was up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government.

"During a visit, MEA organises meetings for the incoming dignitary with Government officials and Government bodies. It is up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government," the government sources clarified.

"Since June 9, 2024, the following leaders have met the Leader of Opposition: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on June 10, 2024, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Ching on August 1, 2024, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia on August 21, 2024, Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam on September 16, 2025 and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon on March 8, 2025," sources said.

The opposition leaders backed Gandhi's remarks, but the BJP slammed him for making "incorrect" statements during a major foreign visit.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra countered the BJP leaders' denial of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegations.

"It is very weird. There is a protocol, and all visiting dignitaries meet the LoP. The protocol is being reversed by the government and all their policies are based on this. They don't want anyone to raise their voice. They don't want to listen to any other opinion. They should abide by the protocols of a democracy. God knows what they are scared of... In a democracy, everyone should be able to put forward their opinions, discussions must be held, and appropriate action must be taken... The government is insecure, and this decision is a reflection of that... What will they get by breaking and reversing this protocol? This is their insecurity... The image of democracy is tarnished in the world," she said.

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha emphasised the importance of understanding the country's pulse, claiming that this tradition is being compromised due to "someone's insecurity."

He said that the opposition is equally elected and should be part of such interactions.

Speaking on the issue, Jha said to ANI, "Just as the government is elected, the opposition is also elected in the same way, and it has been our tradition to know about the country's psyche, but this tradition is being ended due to someone's insecurity."

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "There has been a tradition that when a national president comes from any country, he is introduced to the opposition leader. Atal Ji and Manmohan Ji followed this. What Rahul Gandhi has just said is correct because this is no longer happening... One should not break the tradition..."

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said, "Many traditions have changed; this is one more in that series. Whenever any foreign diplomat or leader came, they would meet both the ruling side and the opposition leaders. So the BJP is changing these traditions...."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "What he's saying is correct. Whenever a visiting head of state or head of government comes to India, it's only normal to let the leader of the opposition also meet them. That's how the visiting head of state and government will get a holistic view of our country. I think Rahul Gandhi is absolutely right, and the government should have fixed a meeting for the leader of the opposition with the visiting dignitary or invite him for the dinner which they are hosting."

However, the BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi as BJP MP Sambit Patra called the remarks "inappropriate" and "factually incorrect," saying they project India in a poor light at a time when global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are visiting the country.

"The way Rahul Gandhi ji has spoken today is not only inappropriate, but I feel it is wrong. This does not present India in a good light. This statement is without any facts. Rahul Gandhi said that the Government of India does not allow the LoP to meet the foreign dignitaries who come because the Government of India has a sense of insecurity. Why would there be insecurity in the Government of India? I would like to tell him that today India is the fourth-largest economic power. Today, India has a stature in the world, so there is probably no insecurity...I think he's overestimating himself," Patra said.

Patra asserted that the MEA alone facilitates such meetings and listed several foreign leaders who have met the LoP since June 2024, adding that Rahul Gandhi was creating needless controversy and "overestimating himself."

"Secondly, he said, whenever I visit abroad, the Indian government informs other countries not to allow the LoP to meet leaders. Judging our country this way, talking about our country this way, especially when foreign guests like Putin are about to arrive, is not appropriate to say such things about the country... It's important for everyone to know clearly: when a foreign delegate comes to India, it's the Ministry of External Affairs' responsibility to arrange meetings with government officials and other individuals. We, the government, can't interfere in who they want to meet," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit.

He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)