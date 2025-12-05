Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after Israel's participation sparked controversy.Israel will take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, Israeli broadcaster Kan said.

Also Read | West Bengal SIR Exercise: Election Commission Warns BLOs of Strict Action for 'Deliberate' Data Errors.

Its entry was cleared after members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday chose not to hold a vote on banning the country, despite boycott threats from several broadcasters over the war in Gaza.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Says India-Russia Cooperation Is Not Aimed Against Anyone, Including US.

Following the EBU's decision Spain, one of the so-called "Big Five" and among the largest contributors to Eurovision, said it would boycott the 2026 event because of Israel's participation.

The host broadcasters in the Netherlands and Ireland also said they would withdraw from the song contest which draws millions of viewers worldwide.

Other broadcasters have warned they may pull out, accusing Israel of violating rules meant to keep the contest politically neutral.

This is a breaking news story more to follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2025 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).