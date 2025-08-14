New Delhi, August 14: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the launch of "VoterAdhikarYatra" against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called on people to "join this people's movement". Making the announcement in a post on X, the Congress MP said, "From August 17, with #VoterAdhikarYatra, we are launching a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar"

The announcement came amid the continuous protests by the INDIA bloc leaders and amid its campaign of alleged "vote chori" (vote theft). "This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote.' We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise and join this people's movement. This time, the defeat of vote thieves - the victory of the people, the victory of the constitution". INDIA Bloc Protest Against ‘Vote Chori’: Election Commission Dismisses Agitating Opposition Leaders’ Allegations on Voter List As ‘Incorrect’.

Rahul Gandhi Announces Launch of ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’

Meanwhile earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal announced that the party will hold a 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd' rally at 8 pm on August 14, in all districts across the country. The protest is being organised in response to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and Congress' allegations of "vote theft" by the ruling party, which the party claims the poll body has failed to address.

The announcement came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of General Secretaries and In-Charges at the party headquarters in New Delhi earlier in the month. Venugopal informed that the Congress party will also launch a nationwide signature campaign from September 15 to October 16, with a target of collecting five crore signatures to be submitted to the Election Commission of India. Rahul Gandhi ‘Thanks’ Election Commission for ‘Tea With Dead People’ Experience, Shares Video.

"On 14th August, we will do a night march all over India, a district-level night march. 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd' rally at 8 pm on 14th August, in all districts. Then from August 21 to September 7, we will do state-level 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd' rallies...From September 15 to October 15, a massive signature campaign will take place with the same slogan. We will submit 5 crore signatures to the EC, KC Venugopal told ANI earlier.

