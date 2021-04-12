New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop 'event baazi' and provide vaccines to whoever needs them.

The Congress leader posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "You could not win the battle against Corona in 385 days - Enough of fest, clap and plate, now give the vaccine to the country!"

In the video, Gandhi also asked the Prime Minister to stop the export of the COVID-19 vaccine, and provide financial help to poor people in the country.

"Modi Ji, you had said that the fight against coronavirus will be won in 18 days. You made people ring bells, bang thalis, and made them switch on the lights in their mobile phones, while Covid infection kept on increasing. Now, there is a second wave and lakhs of people are infected. Stop the 'event baazi' and provide vaccines to whoever needs them. Stop the export of vaccines and also give income support to poor people," he said in the video.

Earlier today, in another tweet, Gandhi also appealed to the people to raise their voices for "vaccination for all".

"The country needs vaccines against coronavirus. You also raise your voice for this - everyone has the right to have a safe life. Speak up for vaccination for all," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Wayanad MP also shared a video on social media, asking the government to ensure the COVID vaccination for all Indians within a limited timeframe. It also demands a ban on the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes in the backdrop against India's COVID-19 vaccine export to several countries in recent times. It is to mention that several political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have urged for universal vaccination instead of the specific age criteria keeping the spike in COVID-19 cases in mind.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours. With these new cases, the total number of COVID cases in the country has gone up to 1,35,27,717. (ANI)

