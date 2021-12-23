Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president PT Thomas on Wednesday and called him a forward-minded leader and huge asset for the party.

Thomas was undergoing cancer treatment in Tamil Nadu's Vellore for the last one month, where he passed away at 10:15 am.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "I'm saddened to know of the demise of PT Thomas. Along with his various contributions to the Congress party and the state of Kerala, he will be remembered for being a vibrant, helpful person. My condolences to his family and friends."

Speaking to reporters here, Rahul Gandhi said, "I heard the passing of P T Thomas with sadness. He was a superb congress leader. He was a forward-minded leader who was concerned about the environment. He was a huge asset for us and it is a tragedy for us and we are very sad. Because he showed us the directions to go forward. We will remember with happiness. We thank him for everything that he has done and for the sacrifice he has made for the party."

Gandhi, who is also an MP from Wayanad said that he is cancelling his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

Rahul Gandhi will pay homage to congress leader PT Thomas on Thursday at Ernakulam Town hall.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. (ANI)

