Infinix Mobile recently launched the Note 11 series in India. The Note 11 series comprises Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones. The latter went on sale on Monday, while the former will be available for sale in the country tomorrow via Flipkart. The phone comes in a single configuration - 4GB + 64GB. The price of the handset is set at Rs 11,999. Infinix Note 11 & Note 11S Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 11,999.

The smartphone is offered in three colour options - Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black. As for specs, the Infinix Note 11 sports 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB.

Infinix Note 11 (Photo Credits: Infinix Mobile)

For photos and videos, it has a triple rear camera module that comprises a 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. Upfront, the Infinix Note 11 gets a 16MP selfie camera shooter with a dual-LED flash.

The onboard storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. It runs on runs on Android 11 with XOS 10.0 on top.

