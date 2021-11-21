New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Andhra Pradesh floods and appealed to the party workers to provide help in the crisis.

"Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who've lose loved ones. Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible," tweeted the Wayanad MP.

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing.

"The death toll rises to 20 due to floods in Andhra Pradesh. Over 30 still missing," Andhra Pradesh Government officials had said on Saturday.

The Indian Coast Guard Station Krishnapatnam was deployed to the two flood-relief teams in Nellore district for augmenting flood relief operations and rendering assistance to the stranded personnel in Kollagatala village amid heavy rains across the state. (ANI)

