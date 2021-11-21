Mumbai, Nov 21: An elderly woman allegedly hammered her lover to death at their residence in Wadala area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Tuesday, reportedly after he "married" her daughter. The police have arrested the 70-year-old on charges of murder on Wednesday.

The arrestee has been identified as Shanti Pal (70). Her lover, identified as Bimal Khanna aged 57, had tied the nuptial knot with her daughter from her first marriage, as per reports. Pal was enraged over khanna marrying her daughter alliance. Delhi Shocker: Woman Stabbed To Death By Contract Killers Hired By Husband In Malviya Nagar; Three Arrested

According to a report by The Times of India, On Tuesday night, Pal and Khanna got into an argument after he returned home. She, in a fit of rage, attacked him with a hammer. Khanna -- who was being administered medical treatment for brain stroke – lost consciousness.

The next day, the elderly woman rushed Khanna to a hospital, where she informed medics that he had collapsed, TOI report stated. Khanna’s post-mortem examination established “physical trauma” to his body “by fall, impact or attack” as the reason for his death.

Following this, the hospital informed the police about Khanna’s death. The police picked up Pal who then confessed to having committed the crime.

According to the police, the 70 year-old woman, along with her daughter from her first marriage, had shifted from Punjab to Mumbai following the 1984 riots. It was than that she came in contact with Khanna who gave her a place to live. The two stayed together and a daughter was born out of their relationship. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding

In another incident in Uttarakhand, a 35-year-old man, who was initially said to have plunged to his death from his house in Pithoragarh, was allegedly killed by his 30-year-old wife who later threw his body off the terrace. On Friday (November 12), the victim’s wife was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The deceased was identified as Kundan Singh Dhami, a resident of Chhinpatta village in the district’s Didihat area. His wife Neema Devi, during questioning, confessed that she killed him after a fight broke out between them.

