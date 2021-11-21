Kerala, November 21: The Special Additional District Court (Marad cases) on Friday found two accused guilty in the connection with communal violence in Marad that claimed 9 lives in 2003.

As per the report published by the Times of India, The accused are identified as Koyamon aka Hydroskutty and Nizamudeen, residents of Kadalundi and Marad respectively. The accused were tried separately as they had gone absconding. The accused Koyamon was charged under the Explosive Act for reportedly manufacturing country-made bombs and Nizamudeen was found guilty for involvement in killings. Tripura Violence: Journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha Detained in Assam for 'Publishing and Broadcasting False and Fabricated News'.

The two were absconding after the killings. Koyaman was arrested from his hide-out in South beach in 2011 and Nizamudeen was arrested from Nedumbassery airport in 2010 when he attempted to escape. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced by Special judge KS Ambika on November 23.

The 63 of 139 accused who faced the trial were sentenced by the special court. 62 persons were awarded life imprisonment and one received a five-year term in 2009. The High Court of Kerala upheld the life imprisonment of 24 more persons in 2012. As many as 148 people were named accused in the communal violence case.

