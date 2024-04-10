Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his wishes on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr.

In a post on X, Rahul said, "Happy Eid to all of you. May the spirit of togetherness and generosity bring happiness and prosperity for all."

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished on X and said that may this festive occasion bring prosperity and inspire us to serve humanity.

"Warm greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Let's celebrate the spirit of unity, compassion, and sharing, strengthening the bonds of our diverse community. May this festive occasion bring prosperity and inspire us to serve humanity," Kharge said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wished all the Muslim community to celebrate the festival with joy and seek the blessings of Almighty Allah.

The CM called upon Muslims to celebrate the festival, which is being observed after a month of strict fasting, with all family members and relatives full of happiness.

"Ramzan festival propagated the importance of service to the people and denoted the significance of secularism and religious harmony. The religious practice of strict fasting, disciplined prayers, and charity to the poor in the name of Zakat and Fitra during the holy month of Ramzan, when the holy book of the Quran originated, stands as a role model for mankind," he said.

"Telangana is a symbol of "Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb" and the state government accorded utmost priority to the welfare and development of Muslim minorities. The newly elected state government already laid the foundation stone for the Metro Rail project in the Old city of Hyderabad and enhanced budget outlay for Minorities' welfare. Lands have been identified to construct permanent minority residential schools," Telangana CM added. (ANI)

