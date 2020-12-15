New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Central government over its stand on dissenting voices in the country.

In a tweet, the former Congress president said, "For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And Crony capitalists are best friends."

Also Read | Ration Card May Get Cancelled in 3 Months If You Fail to Use It to Collect Food Grains & Other Items: Reports.

Over the past few months, the Congress leader has been critical of the NDA government over its policies various issues including farm laws, the economic condition of the country and the handling of COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, attacking the Union government over the issue of deaths of protesting farmers, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how many more 'sacrifices have to be made' before the three agriculture sector laws will be repealed by the government.

Also Read | Maharashtra Winter 2020: Dense Fog Engulfs Nashik, Pune and Several Other Regions, Minimum Temperatures Drops Across State.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)