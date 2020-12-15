Mumbai, December 15: According to the new rule, the centre has stated that a ration card can get cancelled in three months if it not used to collect food grains and other food items. This means that a person who has a ration card they need to use their ration within the span of every three months or their card will be considered expired.

According to reports, the reason behind the implementation of this rule is that if a person doesn't avail his ration card for three months, then they are capable of looking after themselves without government's help. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme Announced For Migrant Workers by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Earlier this year, the government had announced a ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme for the economically weaker section to ensure that no one starves amid the coronavirus pandemic. One Nation One Ration Card facility will aim at ensuring the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act irrespective of an individual's physical location.

Recently, FM Sitharaman praised the Central Government’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme, saying that 28 states or Union Territories covering 68.8 crore beneficiaries have been brought under the national portability with effect from 1 September this year.

