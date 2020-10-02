Patna (Bihar) [India], October 2 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of "being quiet" over incidents of alleged rape in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and said an SIT has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Hathras incident.

"It (Hathras case) is an unfortunate incident. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanathji ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into the case. Accused have been arrested. If it is a rape case or not, that has also been told by Uttar Pradesh Police," Prasad told the media here.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Joins Protest at Jantar Mantar Over Hathras Case; DMRC Regulates Entry & Exit at Key Stations Amid Surge in Protesters.

"What is this policy of Congress to keep quiet on Rajasthan, where a similar incident has happened? Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are not speaking anything on that, but are doing drama. How will this work?" he added.

Five people, including a former BJP Mahila Morcha leader, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a girl in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Sawai Madhopur Alleged Rape Case: Five Including Ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Arrested by Rajasthan Police.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were "arrested" on Thursday and later released by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway while they were on the way to meet the family of victim of torture and alleged gangrape in Hathras.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to injuries in the Safdarjung Hospital where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)