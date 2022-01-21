New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The BJP on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to create an "unnecessary controversy" over the decision to extinguish Amar Jawan Jyoti and merge it with the immortal flame at the National War Memorial, and said he lacks knowledge of basic historical facts.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri noted that India Gate is a monument to Indian soldiers who had sacrificed their lives in the first World War, and Amar Jawan Jyoti was lit there to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers in the 1971 victory over Pakistan as there was no war memorial then.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Manohar Parrikar’s Son Utpal Parrikar to Quit BJP, Contest Goa Polls as Independent Candidate.

"It is logical that those Indian soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice, including in colonial times, should be commemorated at a unified war memorial, which was not built by the Congress when it was in power and was raised by the Modi government. There should not be a controversy over it at all. Rahul Gandhi is not aware of basic historical facts," Puri said.

The Congress leader has tried to create an unnecessary controversy, he said.

Also Read | NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Hybrid Mode of Reporting To Allotted Colleges; Get Details Here.

Attacking the government, Gandhi said some people cannot understand patriotism and sacrifice, and added that the Congress will light the Amar Jawan Jyoti once again.

Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial (NWM) here on Friday.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti will be put out and people can now pay their respects at the eternal flame at the NWM, military officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)