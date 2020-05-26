India News | Rahul's Remarks on Maha Govt Aimed at Blaming Sena,CM:Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his party's role in the Maharashtra government are aimed at pinning the blame for failure in handling the COVID- 19 situation on the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He also distanced the BJP from the demands for imposition of President's rule in the state and dismissed speculations that the Opposition was trying to destabilise the government.

Expressing surprise over the remarks, the former chief minister said, "the Congress actually wanted to run away from the shared responsibility for the government's failure".

"Rahul Gandhi wanted to blame only Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray..."he said.

Rahul Gandhi has said in Delhi that his party is not a key decision-maker in the Sena-led Maharashtra government.

"We are supporting Maharashtra government, but we are not in the key decision-making role in Maharashtra," he said in an online press conference, adding that Maharashtra requires full support of the Central government as the state is fighting a very difficult battle.

Fadnavis also clarified that the BJP was not in a hurry to form government in the state and distanced his party from the demands made for imposition of President's Rule in the state.

"We are not in hurry to form a government in Maharashtra. This government will fall due to its own contradictions and due to lack of corordination," the Opposition leader told reporters.

He also said this was not the time to play politics.

"The BJP's focus is on fightingagainst the coronavirus," he added.

Fadnavis saidspeculative statements like Opposition trying to destabilise the Sena-led government are being purposefully made to divert the attention of people from the government's failure. "This is a cover firing," he added.

He said the Opposition will continue to put pressure on the government for taking effective steps to curb the pandemic.

Replying to a query on speculations regarding imposition of Presidents rule in the state, Fadnavis distanced the BJP from such demand.

"Subramanian Swamy and Narayan Rane have demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state. The BJP has no role to play," he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said Rahul Gandhi hasn't said anything wrong.

"We are part of the government but not a key decision maker. The final authority (on taking decisions) is the chief minister," he added.

