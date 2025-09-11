Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 11 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on a one-day visit to Jaipur, inspected redevelopment work at Jaipur Junction and Gandhi Nagar Railway Station under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Yojana' and visited the Vande Bharat Maintenance Shed Coach Care at Jaipur Junction.

Speaking to the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the construction of a major maintenance terminal in Khatipura, Jaipur, will service Vande Bharat trains and other coaches, boosting local economic activity.

Also Read | Ethanol Blending in Petrol: Nitin Gadkari Defends E20 Policy, Calls Controversy 'Paid Politically Motivated Social Media Campaign' (Watch Video).

He also confirmed that preparations for the Jodhpur-Delhi and Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat trains are nearly complete, with services set to start soon. Additionally, efforts are underway to launch a Jaisalmer-Delhi Overnight Express.

"A big mega maintenance terminal is being built in Khatipura, Jaipur. The facilities developed here will include the maintenance of Vande Bharat. The maintenance of other coaches will be done by a large number. This will result in significant economic activity here. Additionally, it was decided that all preparations for the Jodhpur to Delhi Vande Bharat, which was announced some time ago, are almost complete. It will start very soon. Similarly, the Bikaner to Delhi Vande Bharat will also start soon. A new effort will also be made to start the Jaisalmer to Delhi Overnight express," he said.

Also Read | PP Thankachen Dies: Congress Leader and Former Kerala Minister Passes Away at 84 Due to Age-Related Ailments.

Vaishnaw also announced plans to set up startup incubation centres with state governments for mentorship and support to refine ideas, promising joint efforts in the coming months.

"Another decision was taken today that, in collaboration with the state government, a good incubation centre should be set up for startups so that startups can get mentorship. An idea has also been put forward today during this meeting that startups should get the facilities they need to sharpen and finalise their concepts. In this, both the Government of India and the State Government will work together, and in the coming few months, we will bring this concept in front of you all," he said.

He further invited suggestions from the general public to change the names of Jaipur stations.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said rail accidents have dropped significantly due to continuous efforts, and rail connectivity work is progressing fast in border areas.

"Accidents in railways have reduced a lot. Continuous efforts have to be made on this. So that the passengers can be safe. Work on rail connectivity is going on at a fast pace in the border area," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)