Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): The West Central Railway has made special arrangements for passengers travelling to MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, with around 40 special trains operating from Jabalpur on February 9 and 10, officials said.

To manage the rush, unreserved trains are also running, and additional ticketing counters, food and water facilities, RPF deployment, and help desks have been set up at stations, said West Central Railway's Chief PRO Harshit Srivastava.

Speaking to ANI, Chief PRO Srivastava said, "West Central Railways have made special arrangements for MahaKumbh, and I want to convey that around 40 special trains were run from Jabalpur to Prayagraj on 9 and 10 February... Unreserved trains are also being run to clear the crowd at stations."

He further added, "Keeping the convenience of the passengers in mind, special ticketing counters have been made, announcements are being made, food and water arrangements are there, RPF is deployed, and a helpdesk has been made so that the passengers can get any information... I want to request the passengers not to believe any rumours; the railway operations are running smoothly."

Similar arrangements have been made in other states, including Ahmedabad.

Speaking about special trains for Prayagraj MahaKumbh, Divisional Regional Manager (DRM) Ahmedabad, Western Railway, SK Sharma said, "All 8 stations of Prayagraj are fully operational. A record 330 trains were operated from Prayagraj yesterday... CCTV feeds from railway platforms in Prayagraj are being monitored. From here, an additional special train was run last week. Coach augmentation has been done in existing trains. To meet the demand of pilgrims, special trains are being run from different locations in Gujarat."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Prayagraj Railway Station on Monday and assured that all necessary arrangements are in place ahead of the Maghi Purnima Snan on February 12.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

