New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Indian Railways is making efforts that the entire bullet train project is commissioned end-to-end, at once, said the Railway Board Chairman on Saturday.

"Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together in both Gujarat and Maharashtra and we have planned accordingly. Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80 per cent land available in the next four months," said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board while addressing media via video conferencing.

"If we get the land, then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)