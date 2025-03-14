Shimla, Mar 14 (PTI) Light rain and snow were witnessed in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh and the local Met office on Friday issued a yellow warning for heavy rain or snow, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in six out of 12 districts.

Heavy rain or snow is likely in isolated areas of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts on Saturday, and heavy snow is expected in the Lahaul and Spiti district on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met department has predicted a wet spell in the state until Sunday.

Since Thursday evening, Gondla received 13 cm of snow, Kukumseri 5.9 cm, and Keylong 4 cm, while Manali received 7 mm of rain, Keylong 5 mm, Chamba 2 mm, and Dalhousie 1 mm. A hailstorm and thunderstorm were witnessed in Jot and Bhuntar, respectively.

As the spell of rain and snow could make the roads slippery, reduce visibility, cause traffic congestion and collisions and affect essential services, the Met has advised people to limit outdoor activities, drive carefully, take adequate safety measures, and follow advisories from the administration.

Kukumseri, recording a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, was the coldest at night, while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 55.6 mm of rainfall, compared to a normal of 54 mm, in the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to 14, marking an excess of three per cent.

